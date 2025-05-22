Business

Pick n Pay extends CEO’s contract and names James Formby its new chair

Sean Summers will stay on as CEO until May 2028, while Formby will succeed Gareth Ackerman as chair in August

Premium
22 May 2025
Nompilo Goba
Companies & Markets Reporter

Pick n Pay has extended CEO Sean Summers’ contract until May 2028, securing his leadership through the retailer’s critical turnaround phase. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump
"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...