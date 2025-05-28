Absa slashes SA growth forecast for 2025 to 1%
The revised forecast places the bank at the lower end of the range of major economic forecast revisions seen in recent weeks
Absa has sharply cut its forecast for SA’s real GDP growth in 2025 to 1.0%, down from 2.1% projected earlier this year, citing weaker-than-expected economic momentum and global uncertainty...
