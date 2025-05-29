Business

Producer inflation unchanged in April

Stats SA’s PPI rose 0.5% year on year in April

Premium
29 May 2025
Jacob Webster
Companies Reporter

Annual producer inflation was unchanged in April, with the headline producer price index (PPI) for final manufactured goods rising 0.5% year on year, Stats SA reported on Thursday...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sudan's war shatters infrastructure as people try to return home | REUTERS
Namibia pushes for German reparations on first Genocide Remembrance Day | DW ...