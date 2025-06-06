Strong second half lifts Mr Price
Group plans to open about 200 new stores in the 2026 financial year
Fashion retailer Mr Price has reported a rise in annual profit, driven by strong trading in the second half of its financial year and market share gains across key categories...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.