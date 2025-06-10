Business

FirstRand gets regulator nod to take over HSBC’s clients and assets in SA

HSBC said last year it would transfer its clients and banking assets and liabilities to FirstRand and smaller rival Absa

Premium
By Jacqueline Mackenzie - 10 June 2025

FirstRand has received regulatory approval for the transaction whereby the group will take transfer of the clients, the banking assets and liabilities and the employees of HSBC’s branch in SA...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

INSIGHT: Mzo Witbooi, Toyota South Africa Motors
Operation Dudula faces court challenge