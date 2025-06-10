FirstRand gets regulator nod to take over HSBC’s clients and assets in SA
HSBC said last year it would transfer its clients and banking assets and liabilities to FirstRand and smaller rival Absa
FirstRand has received regulatory approval for the transaction whereby the group will take transfer of the clients, the banking assets and liabilities and the employees of HSBC’s branch in SA...
