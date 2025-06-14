SA edges closer to lifting of greylisting
The Financial Action Task Force has noted that SA has met all its 22 requirements
SA has completed all 22 action items that were required by the international body that greylisted the country in February 2023, opening the way for a possible lifting of the listing in October this year...
