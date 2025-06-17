TransUnion Africa and MTN create new credit score using mobile call records
The alternative data scoring model uses call data records, which reflect patterns in network usage behaviour, and correlates it with a person’s financial behaviour
In an effort to include and capture more people in SA’s lucrative lending market, credit information provider TransUnion has partnered with MTN to create a new type of credit score that uses mobile call records to make lending decisions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.