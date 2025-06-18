Trade tension and weak demand put global iron ore market under pressure
While some support may emerge later in the year, key market risks remain tilted to the downside
Global iron ore prices have dipped below the critical $100 per tonne mark for the first time in months, as a combination of new trade tariffs, weak Chinese demand and mounting global economic uncertainty weigh on the market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.