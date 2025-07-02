Inflation expectations drop below 4% for first time in four years
BER survey shows broad-based downward revisions, fuelling prospects of a July rate cut
SA’s inflation expectations fell to their lowest in four years, the Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER’s) latest survey showed, with respondents anticipating consumer price growth below 4% for 2025...
