Shoprite introduces R5 toiletries to take on hygiene poverty in SA
Image: Shoprite
Shoprite has expanded its R5 basket of goods to include essential toiletries.
This is in response to a study which found that more than 14-million people in South Africa — one in five — are affected by hygiene poverty, which encompasses both inadequate sanitation infrastructure and limited access or affordability of essential items such as soap, shampoo, menstrual and oral care products.
“Following significant investment into extensive product development, Shoprite is adding a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner as well as a body wash to its growing range of R5 products.
“Both items are sold as concentrates in 50ml sachets and, when diluted with 150ml water, make enough to last for up to 20 washes. This works out to about 25c per wash,” Shoprite said.
In 2021, Shoprite launched a R5 pack of sanitary pads to ease the financial burden of menstrual hygiene and to help keep young girls in school, with zero price increase since on this product to date.
“No-one should have to choose between having food to eat and maintaining basic hygiene,” said Renaldo Phillips, general manager for private label and imports at the Shoprite Group.
Phillips said access to hygiene products was not a luxury but a fundamental human right.
“That is why we are committed to developing the best possible products at the lowest possible prices.”
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef, hygiene poverty can severely affect health, dignity and self-esteem. With the rising cost of living, many families are struggling to afford basic necessities, including everyday hygiene and grooming products.
“With our range of R5 toiletries, Shoprite wants to help communities maintain their dignity,” Phillips said.
With the exception of sanitary pads, which became VAT exempt in April 2019, all other personal hygiene items including soap, toothpaste and deodorant continue to be taxed at the standard VAT rate.
This makes the introduction of Shoprite's R5 toiletries — which helps to bridge the affordability gap for those who need it most — all the more important.
Shoprite said every week, it subsidised over 1.8-million R5 products, which were available to customers every single day, at every one of its supermarkets nationwide.
Its growing basket of R5 products now include: a 600g brown bread, unchanged in price since April 2016; takeaway meals, including a protein-rich ox liver burger; sanitary pads; shampoo and conditioner; and body wash.
“To many, a R5 coin may not seem like much any more, but it’s important to remember that it can still feed a person and now help to maintain personal hygiene. More than just a small change, it is a symbol of hope,” Phillips said.
