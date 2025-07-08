STARTUP SPOTLIGHT | Black excellence can be exhausting

There’s a quiet pressure that many black entrepreneurs carry — one that often goes unspoken, but never unfelt.
It’s the pressure of excellence. Of being the “first,” the “youngest,” the “only one” in the room. The one who must succeed not just for themselves, but for the sake of proving something larger. That we can. That we belong.
That we’re capable. This is the burden of representation. It sounds noble. In fact, it often is. We want to make our families proud.
We want to shift narratives. We want to crack doors for others to walk through. But here’s what we rarely admit: it’s heavy. And over time, that weight wears you down.
The world applauds stories of black excellence, but it seldom creates space to examine its cost.
It looks like overworking because you’re terrified of failing in public.
It looks like taking every opportunity because you don’t know when the next one will come. It looks like saying yes to the stage, even when you haven’t had a moment to breathe because people are watching.
Because “people like you” don’t get this chance often.
Sometimes, we perform more than we build. We pour our energy into looking successful because we feel that being seen as a failure will confirm people’s doubts about us—and about where we come from.
And if we’re honest, it’s not just external expectations. Sometimes we do it to ourselves. We become our own harshest critics. We set unrealistic standards because we think success is the only way to be taken seriously.
The result? Burnout, imposter syndrome, deep isolation — even while you’re being celebrated.
I’ve sat in rooms filled with applause and still felt like I was shrinking under the weight of “having to get it right” — not just for me, but for every young person watching. For my community. For those who never got the chance.
The pressure is brutal. I’ve seen it in other township entrepreneurs too. You build your car wash, salon, spaza, or youth initiative and suddenly the whole street is looking at you.
Not just as a businessperson—but as a leader, a role model, a social worker, a sponsor, a saviour. The expectations keep growing, but the support doesn’t always follow.
So we internalise the idea that we must “make it” by force. We stop asking for help. We overextend. We suffer in silence. We talk about generational wealth, but what about generational rest? What about the permission to just fail, heal, grow and build again without carrying the entire history of injustice on our backs?
Here’s the truth: representation matters. Deeply. But it cannot come at the cost of our wellness. We cannot afford to sacrifice joy, mental health or peace on the altar of perfection.
What the next generation needs to see is not just our wins, but our wholeness.
It’s okay to say no. It’s okay to take a break. It’s okay to admit that being the “only one in the room” is not always empowering — it’s exhausting.
Excellence should not be a survival strategy. It should be a choice, not a requirement to prove our worth.
We need to normalise progress — not looking dandy and perfect. Not in a negative sense — but allowing ourselves space to not always be performing, fixing, leading, saving, showing up, and standing out.
Some days, I want to just be. No narrative. No burden. Just a human trying to build something meaningful.
The goal isn’t to be exceptional at all costs. The goal is to be free.
So, to my fellow entrepreneurs — especially the ones who feel like they’re carrying entire communities on their shoulders — breathe.
You are not a symbol. You are a person. And that is enough. Let’s keep building. Let’s keep showing up. But let’s also allow ourselves to rest, to feel, to ask for help.
That, too, is a form of leadership.
DAILY DISPATCH
STARTUP SPOTLIGHT | Black excellence can be exhausting
Image: Theo Jeptha
There’s a quiet pressure that many black entrepreneurs carry — one that often goes unspoken, but never unfelt.
It’s the pressure of excellence. Of being the “first,” the “youngest,” the “only one” in the room. The one who must succeed not just for themselves, but for the sake of proving something larger. That we can. That we belong.
That we’re capable. This is the burden of representation. It sounds noble. In fact, it often is. We want to make our families proud.
We want to shift narratives. We want to crack doors for others to walk through. But here’s what we rarely admit: it’s heavy. And over time, that weight wears you down.
The world applauds stories of black excellence, but it seldom creates space to examine its cost.
It looks like overworking because you’re terrified of failing in public.
It looks like taking every opportunity because you don’t know when the next one will come. It looks like saying yes to the stage, even when you haven’t had a moment to breathe because people are watching.
Because “people like you” don’t get this chance often.
Sometimes, we perform more than we build. We pour our energy into looking successful because we feel that being seen as a failure will confirm people’s doubts about us—and about where we come from.
And if we’re honest, it’s not just external expectations. Sometimes we do it to ourselves. We become our own harshest critics. We set unrealistic standards because we think success is the only way to be taken seriously.
The result? Burnout, imposter syndrome, deep isolation — even while you’re being celebrated.
I’ve sat in rooms filled with applause and still felt like I was shrinking under the weight of “having to get it right” — not just for me, but for every young person watching. For my community. For those who never got the chance.
The pressure is brutal. I’ve seen it in other township entrepreneurs too. You build your car wash, salon, spaza, or youth initiative and suddenly the whole street is looking at you.
Not just as a businessperson—but as a leader, a role model, a social worker, a sponsor, a saviour. The expectations keep growing, but the support doesn’t always follow.
So we internalise the idea that we must “make it” by force. We stop asking for help. We overextend. We suffer in silence. We talk about generational wealth, but what about generational rest? What about the permission to just fail, heal, grow and build again without carrying the entire history of injustice on our backs?
Here’s the truth: representation matters. Deeply. But it cannot come at the cost of our wellness. We cannot afford to sacrifice joy, mental health or peace on the altar of perfection.
What the next generation needs to see is not just our wins, but our wholeness.
It’s okay to say no. It’s okay to take a break. It’s okay to admit that being the “only one in the room” is not always empowering — it’s exhausting.
Excellence should not be a survival strategy. It should be a choice, not a requirement to prove our worth.
We need to normalise progress — not looking dandy and perfect. Not in a negative sense — but allowing ourselves space to not always be performing, fixing, leading, saving, showing up, and standing out.
Some days, I want to just be. No narrative. No burden. Just a human trying to build something meaningful.
The goal isn’t to be exceptional at all costs. The goal is to be free.
So, to my fellow entrepreneurs — especially the ones who feel like they’re carrying entire communities on their shoulders — breathe.
You are not a symbol. You are a person. And that is enough. Let’s keep building. Let’s keep showing up. But let’s also allow ourselves to rest, to feel, to ask for help.
That, too, is a form of leadership.
DAILY DISPATCH
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos