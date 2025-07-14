South32’s Mozal smelter faces uncertainty over electricity supply
Despite six years of negotiations with HCB and Eskom, South32 has been unable to agree on an affordable electricity price tariff
Mozal, South32’s aluminium smelter in Mozambique, is facing uncertainty over its future electricity supply due to expiring agreements and affordability issues...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.