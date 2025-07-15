Business Editors Choice
MBSA at centre of auto export plunge
Calls for companies to compensate for lost sales by switching to other markets are not always realistic, says Naamsa CEO
SA vehicle exports to the US collapsed almost 82% in the first half of the year — and East London's Mercedes-Benz SA plant is at the core of the plunge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.