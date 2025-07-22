Sanral secures R7bn loan from NDB to fund toll projects
The loan will support projects in the toll portfolio, in particular the key economic corridors along the N2/N3 in KZN and the N1
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has concluded a loan agreement to the value of R7bn with the New Development Bank (NDB) to support various projects in the toll portfolio...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.