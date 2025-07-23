Bidvest-led consortium set to take Adcock Ingram private
Natco Pharma partnership will result in Adcock Ingram delisting from the JSE
Indian pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma has partnered with Bidvest to take local drugmaker Adcock Ingram private — adding to a wave of JSE delistings that continues to shrink investor options on the local bourse...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.