SMEs weigh in on new labour bills
Civil rights coalition says amendments will bring back ‘apartheid-style dismissals’ but SMEs say bosses need rights too
Proposals affecting rights of workers and their employers are sparking hot debate in the national small business space this week — and many in BCM can see both sides...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.