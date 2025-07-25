Business

Sibanye appoints SA chief regional officer amid boardroom shuffle

The move comes as Richard Stewart prepares to take over as group CEO

Premium
25 July 2025
Jacob Webster
Companies Reporter

Platinum group metals (PGM) and gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater has appointed Richard Cox as chief regional officer for its SA operations...

