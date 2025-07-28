It's time for SMEs to take a seat at the table

Bohlale Buzani
A sobering moment came in a discussion on how to bring micro-enterprises into the fold this week.
A panel speaker asked the audience: “Who here owns a spaza shop?”
Not a single hand went up.
The room was quiet, the message loud: inclusion can't just be a talk-show — it must be real.
It was the third edition of a global Startup Summit (SU20) initiative, held this week in Johannesburg and livestreamed on YouTube — the first time the gathering touched African soil.
The idea was to gather material for input to the G20 meeting in November.
Panel debates were intense, the mood was urgent and the core theme clear: grassroots inclusivity is a must.
SA’s micro, small and survivalist enterprises need to join global conversations and national policy frameworks.
Much of the talk was about informal traders, spaza shop owners, hustlers and side-hustlers — those trying to survive and create value in a system often not built for them.
Vuyo Ncwaiba, who leads the Startup Grind's East London chapter, said this was the first time she'd seen a global event of this scale genuinely focus on micro-enterprises.
"It’s a big moment — but also a big responsibility. We’re not just here to listen. We need to shape solutions for ourselves.”
One popular proposal was for a credentialing platform — a national (or continental) registry where SMEs can be vetted and profiled.
This would simplify procurement, build trust with funders, and create a stronger bridge between survivalist entrepreneurs and the formal economy.
Linked to that was a heartfelt call for simplified compliance processes.
"Many entrepreneurs are frustrated by permit systems, registration procedures, and tax compliance -- they're inaccessible for the average township entrepreneur.
“If we don’t build systems for where people are,” one speaker said, “we can’t be surprised when they stay out of the system.”
Ncwaiba added: “We need mentorship, we need real support. Small businesses must be prepared for those moments when an opportunity arrives — whether it's a pitch to a venture capitalist or a chance to access a formal market.”
For a summit that aimed to represent the most grassroots layers of entrepreneurship, the lack of on-the-ground representation exposed the disconnect between national-level dialogue and the people its meant to serve.
Still, the atmosphere remained constructive and hopeful that this wouldn't be just another talk shop, but the beginning of grounded action.
Several participants called for SU20 events to move venues in townships, rural towns, and informal trading zones where small businesses actually live and operate.
There were may voices pushing the government to shape up on the basics -- delayed payments, infrastructure backlogs and sluggish grant disbursements, for small outfits business operating on razor-thin margins, can be the line between survival and shutdown.
At its heart, the summit was a reminder: if MSMEs make up more than 60% of employment in many African economies, then investing in their success isn’t charity — it’s economic strategy.
And while the global G20 debates macroeconomic policy and global trade, the SU20 is setting the stage for the leap in local growth that could happen if small business is taken seriously.
"But as entrepreneurs, we must be more vocal," Ncwaiba said. "The cost of staying out of the conversation is too high.”
As the SU20 wraps up and eyes turn to the G20, the message from Johannesburg is clear: Africa’s small businesses are ready — not for handouts, but for a seat at the table, fair systems, and space to thrive. — Daily Dispatch
