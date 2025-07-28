Where are the black role models who built companies from nothing?

Q: What message do you hope stuck with us the most from your panel discussion?
A: I wasn’t on a panel, but attended a discussion on “Grassroots to Global Recognition”, which really stayed with me.
Nick Allen, from hardware technology incubator and venture fund Savant, spoke powerfully about venture capital and how it can unlock real economic value.
A big theme across the summit was how hard it is for entrepreneurs to access funding when we’re dealing with layered barriers like no equity, no assets and limited collateral.
Selebogo Molefe — the business coach behind Share the Codes and The Biz Plug — spoke exceptionally well about genuine collaboration between entrepreneurs, something our ecosystems talk about a lot but rarely execute well.
His experience with crowdfunding, and the real friction caused by a regulatory environment that isn’t startup ready, hit home.
One point that echoed what I already practise was the use of AI tools to track financial behaviour, tighten compliance and become funding‑ready.
This came up in our Inclusion and Sustainability Working Group too. While we leaned into green funds as accelerators for entrepreneurship, the same old issues (compliance, funding readiness, demonstrable viability, clear paths to capital) kept surfacing.
We need entrepreneurial education that bakes in compliance and sustainability from day one, supported by practical toolkits (not theoretical PDFs) that actually help founders prove they’re bankable.
We also touched on the scarcity of visible, accessible black role models who built companies from nothing, without political or privileged networks.
It’s not that they don’t exist but it’s that they’re not sufficiently accessible or relatable, and that matters for belief and momentum. So if one message should stick, it's collaborate better, build compliance foundations early, and use AI intelligently to make yourself truly funding‑ready.
Q: Were there any surprising moments or questions during the summit that shifted your perspective?
A: Yes, the depth of the conversation around ethical and sustainable practices and how they tangibly benefit founders, communities and the environment.
Many startups assume the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are “for big corporates,” but SMEs absolutely need to see themselves in that agenda.
Even a seemingly small commitment, like becoming a fully digital SME has big ripple effects: you cut your footprint (less paper, less travel),that improves traceability and compliance (which funders look for), but it also forces everyone involved to have more digital skills, which then opens doors to new digital revenue models.
Q: How can young people from underrepresented or grassroots communities gain meaningful access to platforms like SU20 and have their voices heard at G20‑level conversations?
A: Physical attendance is tough, but there are real ways to plug in online. Engage task forces directly: send short memos or policy notes, and respond to open consultations. Use the bridges that already exist like innovation hubs, NGOs, universities and incubators, because they often have established pathways into these platforms.
Share your perspective on LinkedIn, Medium or X/Twitter, people in these spaces are actively looking for grounded insights. In our own working group, we deliberately engaged NGOs, government agencies and entrepreneurs, because the people most affected should be the ones shaping the solutions.
Q: What practical steps would you encourage young delegates to take after the summit to keep momentum alive?
A: Implement one concrete change (for example, set up your compliance stack, map out your ESG/SDG alignment, or digitise your core processes). Share what you learned locally by hosting a community session, or an online conversation.
What's important as well is to collaborate intentionally, not performatively; apply for grants and pilot programmes together, and pool compliance and reporting capabilities. Track and publish your progress so partners and funders can see measurable movement.
Q: Lastly, how do you personally stay grounded while navigating global platforms and high‑level policy spaces?
A: I keep reminding myself why I’m in the room. I work directly with entrepreneurs, I’ve walked that road myself, and I know how the compounding issues spill over into whole communities.
Even during the mid‑term engagement I kept snapping my fingers because I know first-hand how real and urgent those challenges are. — Daily Dispatch
Where are the black role models who built companies from nothing?
As the historic Startup20 summit wrapped up its second and final day this week, Dispatch columnist and business consultant Bohlale Buzani caught up with Mdantsane's Siyabulela Mausi, who was there
Image: SUPPLIED
