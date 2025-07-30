Orion Minerals moves to execution and funding phase at Okiep and Prieska
Orion says it has completed definitive feasibility studies for both projects, ‘marking a key step towards development’
JSE- and ASX-listed Orion Minerals says it is progressing to the execution and funding phase at its Prieska Copper Zinc Mine and Okiep Copper Project in the Northern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.