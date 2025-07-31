Final death knell to Karpowership deal
The Pretoria high court has found the licences issued by Nersa to Karpowership to be invalid
Three electricity generation licences issued to Turkish electricity generation company Karpowership have been found by the Pretoria high court to be invalid and have been set aside. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.