Final death knell to Karpowership deal

The Pretoria high court has found the licences issued by Nersa to Karpowership to be invalid

31 July 2025
Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent

Three electricity generation licences issued to Turkish electricity generation company Karpowership have been found by the Pretoria high court to be invalid and have been set aside. ..

