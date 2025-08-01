MTN Ghana reports strong first half as macroeconomic conditions improve
Profit after tax for the six months ended June increased by 55.8% to GHS3.6bn
MTN Ghana has reported higher profits at the halfway stage as that country experienced notable improvements in its macroeconomic conditions, with a resurgence in economic growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.