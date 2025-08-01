Trade surplus grows in June
Petroleum and smartphone imports fall, offsetting export weakness in coal and gold
SA’s trade balance widened to a preliminary surplus of R22bn in June, up from a downwardly revised R20bn in May, according to data released by the SA Revenue Service (Sars)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.