Business Editors Choice

Eastern Cape bucks grim jobs trend

Rise in unemployment rate reflects 'skills shortage, sluggish growth, poor productivity and lack of investment'

Premium
By Jana Marx - 14 August 2025

The Eastern Cape has bucked a grim jobs trend in the latest quarter, recording an increase in employment...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero tables city's financial status
Israel bombards Gaza City overnight