Erwic Awards crown SA's top women in construction

The 2025 Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction (Erwic) Awards celebrated the resilience, innovation and leadership of women transforming South Africa's construction industry.
The sixth annual event took place on Thursday evening at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, drawing industry leaders, government officials and media representatives to honour trailblazers in the industry.
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson opened the ceremony by recognising the courage of women who have overcome stereotypes in boardrooms and on construction sites.
"Our goal is to advocate and equip women to compete in the open market and win, because they are capable, qualified and competitive. I believe it is possible and I will champion this for the remainder of my term,” said Macpherson.
He highlighted the multiplier effect of women-led projects, including creating employment, stimulating local suppliers and creating infrastructure that enables further growth.
He also noted that over the past year the department's expanded public works programme created more than 54,000 jobs, a 4.6% increase.
Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) CEO Bongani Dladla described the awards as a celebration of women who were not just participants in the sector but catalysts for change.
"Whether women are starting and running their own companies or being appointed in senior positions in companies building the country, the Erwic Awards highlight the transformation and empowerment they bring to the built environment.”
Dladla applauded the finalists for reimagining leadership in construction, from upgrading rural water schemes to delivering clean energy and safer construction sites.
"Building like a woman means bringing resilience, innovation and empathy to every project. Through these efforts we have started to change the culture of the industry,” said Dladla.
CIDB chairperson Khulile Nzo echoed the sentiment, emphasising transformation was a movement, not an event.
"I am proud to see that the CIDB's programmes are creating real opportunities for emerging female contractors, supporting their growth and ensuring they have a seat at the table where decisions are made.”
Nzo highlighted the impact of the flagship Build Programme, which has trained ,ore than 260 women contractors in construction management systems, with a further 200 set to follow next year.
The 2025 Erwic Awards recognised outstanding achievements in 15 categories, honouring women at every level of the construction value chain:
Lawless, retired structural engineer and industry stalwart, received the Chairman's Award recognising her lifetime contribution to industry development and mentorship.
"The most satisfying part of my career has been to see young people develop; that's been my reward. This award is the cherry on top,” Lawless said.
