Scramble to rescue Goodyear tyre plant with 900 jobs at stake
Metalworkers’ union Numsa and dtic in race against time to find a strategic partner for Kariega factory
Metalworkers’ union Numsa and the department of trade, industry & competition (dtic) are racing against time to find strategic partners to take over the Goodyear SA plant in the Eastern Cape and safeguard more than 900 jobs before a two-month deadline expires. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.