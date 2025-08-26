Business

Delta sells high-vacancy Parkmore property amid debt-cutting drive

The asset has been sold to Afrocentric Intellectual Property, owned by Luvo Gwiliza

Premium
26 August 2025
Noxolo Majavu
Property Writer

Delta Property Fund has struck a R19m deal to sell a Parkmore office property as it presses ahead with efforts to streamline its portfolio and reduce debt...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees