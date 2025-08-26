Delta sells high-vacancy Parkmore property amid debt-cutting drive
The asset has been sold to Afrocentric Intellectual Property, owned by Luvo Gwiliza
Delta Property Fund has struck a R19m deal to sell a Parkmore office property as it presses ahead with efforts to streamline its portfolio and reduce debt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.