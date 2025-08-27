Capitec ‘achieves the impossible’ to dethrone FirstRand as most valuable bank
What began as not much more than a microlender, has grown to boast the largest number of clients in the country
Capitec has done what was thought impossible when it listed on the JSE in the early 2000s, dethroning FirstRand as Africa’s most valuable banking group...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.