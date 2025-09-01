Absa’s new boss raids Standard Bank for top talent
Zaid Moola appointed as CEO of corporate and investment banking and Musa Motloung as group strategic risk officer
New Absa boss Kenny Fihla has tapped his former employer, Standard Bank, for top talent to fill key roles in his management team as he prepares to take the group’s new growth strategy to market in the next few months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.