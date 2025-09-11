Financial services group FirstRand on Thursday posted a 10% rise in full-year earnings, enabling it to absorb the impact of a R2.7bn pretax accounting provision linked to a UK court ruling on motor finance claims.
Its normalised earnings rose to R41.8bn in the year ended June 30, from R37.9bn a year earlier, the bank said.
FirstRand, which also operates across certain markets in Sub-Saharan Africa and the UK, declared a final dividend of 247c per share.
Reuters
FirstRand posts 10% rise in earnings
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Financial services group FirstRand on Thursday posted a 10% rise in full-year earnings, enabling it to absorb the impact of a R2.7bn pretax accounting provision linked to a UK court ruling on motor finance claims.
Its normalised earnings rose to R41.8bn in the year ended June 30, from R37.9bn a year earlier, the bank said.
FirstRand, which also operates across certain markets in Sub-Saharan Africa and the UK, declared a final dividend of 247c per share.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos