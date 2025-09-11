Business

ELECTRICITY PRICE

Nersa cracks whip after ‘catastrophic’ R54bn tariff blunder

Energy regulator suspends senior staff member and orders independent audit

11 September 2025
Tara Roos
Parliamentary Correspondent

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has suspended a senior staff member and ordered an independent audit after confessing to a R54bn “catastrophic” error in its calculations of Eskom’s revenue requirements used to set tariff hikes...

