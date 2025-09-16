Reserve Bank set to keep interest rates steady
Despite tariff-driven inflation risks and fragile growth, the monetary policy committee is seen holding rates this week
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at Thursday’s meeting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.