Nampak Zimbabwe manufactures paper, plastic, and metal packaging products and forms part of the Nampak group of companies.
The packaging supplier for companies ranging from Coca-Cola to Tiger Brands has been battling to claw its way out of an enormous R5bn debt hole it fell into during its ill-fated expansion in Africa.
Since 2023, under CEO Phil Roux, the group has implemented a comprehensive turnaround plan, including board and management changes, a business model review, a capital and debt restructuring programme, a rights offer and a new strategy focused on its core metals business.
It has achieved its previously set-out lender requirement to repay R720m of net debt from disposals by end-September 2024 by using the proceeds from the disposals of the Liquid Cartons businesses in SA, Nampak Zambia, Nampak Malawi and Rigid Plastic SA.
The Johannesburg-based company has also exited Nigeria, where forex losses were particularly acute as the naira depreciated sharply against the dollar, resulting in a surge in costs for raw materials funded in the US currency.
Mackenziej@arena.africa
Nampak’s disposal of Zimbabwe stake falls through
Group remains committed to disposing of Zimbabwean asset on commercially acceptable terms
Nampak’s deal to dispose of its 51.43% shareholding in Nampak Zimbabwe to TSL for as much as $25m has been terminated, the packaging company said.
The deal was originally announced in October last year.
Nampak said on Tuesday that it had received notification from TSL that, notwithstanding a successful due diligence and competition authority approval process, circumstances for TSL in motivating the transaction to their shareholders had changed and they had elected to withdraw from the deal, which Nampak has agreed to.
Nampak remained committed to its strategic plan to dispose of its Zimbabwean asset on commercially acceptable terms, it said.
The sale was part of Nampak’s asset disposal plan and would have contributed to the reduction of the group’s net debt and eliminated the associated risk and volatility of the Zimbabwean economy, Nampak said at the time that the deal was proposed.
It had intended to apply the proceeds towards the settlement of debt.
Nampak concludes empowerment deal with Cambrian Capital Partners
Nampak Zimbabwe manufactures paper, plastic, and metal packaging products and forms part of the Nampak group of companies.
The packaging supplier for companies ranging from Coca-Cola to Tiger Brands has been battling to claw its way out of an enormous R5bn debt hole it fell into during its ill-fated expansion in Africa.
Since 2023, under CEO Phil Roux, the group has implemented a comprehensive turnaround plan, including board and management changes, a business model review, a capital and debt restructuring programme, a rights offer and a new strategy focused on its core metals business.
It has achieved its previously set-out lender requirement to repay R720m of net debt from disposals by end-September 2024 by using the proceeds from the disposals of the Liquid Cartons businesses in SA, Nampak Zambia, Nampak Malawi and Rigid Plastic SA.
The Johannesburg-based company has also exited Nigeria, where forex losses were particularly acute as the naira depreciated sharply against the dollar, resulting in a surge in costs for raw materials funded in the US currency.
Mackenziej@arena.africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos