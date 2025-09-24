Vos flagged a new report detailing procurement problems in the maintenance, repair and operations space.
It's 'sink or swim with global tides' for SA supply chains
It's not news that SA is losing about R1bn a day in trade opportunities stemming from port delays, rail disruptions and other infrastructure bottlenecks.
But now ripples from supply chain headaches across the pond are about to complicate things a lot more, said Paul Vos, MD of the Chartered Institute for Procurement & Supply (CIPS) in the southern Africa region.
The CIPS is a global professional body with a presence in over 180 countries dedicated to advancing procurement and supply management, defining best practice, promoting innovation and supporting the transformation of supply chains worldwide.
CIPS partners with businesses, public institutions, and governments to build procurement capability through tailored training and consultancy services.
Vos flagged a new report detailing procurement problems in the maintenance, repair and operations space.
The 2025 Indirect Procurement Report surveys 426 procurement professionals in the UK and Ireland.
New ESG (environmental, sustainability and governance) demands are heaped on top of rising inflation pressure and skills shortages.
The report says 64% of overseas clients treat ESG as core to their business strategy.
It follows that SA firms need to comply or they will lose overseas business as a result of their clients' new Scope 3 emission (those that occur in an organisation's value chain) and sustainable procurement demands.
“SA can’t afford to fall behind global ESG standards. International customers need transparency. Yet with our fragmented supplier base, building robust ESG auditing will be a heavy lift,” Vos warned.
"These challenges demand a far more strategic, digital and resilient approach to indirect procurement.”
He advises local procurement teams to move beyond cost-cutting and embrace value-based sourcing.
With the combined challenges of imported inflation and Transnet's logistics constraints, local supplier development and smarter contract renegotiation are essential tools for survival.
In close to two thirds (60%) of SA firms lack visibility with their order processing costs, and adoption of digital procurement tools remains low, Vos said.
Without digital tools like eProcurement and spend analytics, businesses are “flying blind”.
“It’s time to invest in platforms that enable real-time visibility, efficiency and better supplier performance tracking.”
Vos said a disturbing trend in SA is that businesses maintain — rather than replace — ageing infrastructure due to capital constraints.
This is a “high-stakes issue” in sectors like mining, manufacturing and utilities, he says, urging procurement professionals to work more closely with engineering and maintenance teams to manage the risk of breakdowns.
Vos says the bottom line is SA procurement firms need to shift their mindset “from transactional to strategic, and from reactive to proactive”.
“Stronger supplier relationship management, digital transformation, ESG integration and professionalisation of the procurement function are no longer optional — they are the backbone of business resilience,” he added. — DDR
