Invitation to the future

BOHLALE BUZANI
Kasi Konversations is a band of young entrepreneurs and professionals committed to rewriting the story of township economies.
It began as a circle of friends who wanted to create space for meaningful conversations, and it has grown into a community where ideas, collaborations, and opportunities are born.
On Friday 26 September, we invite everyone is invited to join us as we celebrate our endeavour to build something bigger than ourselves.
Township economies are made up of barbers and hairdressers, spaza shops, caterers, event planners, mechanics, and countless other small enterprises that keep communities running.
This, one might say, is a nation’s beating heart.
Yet still, many township entrepreneurs struggle to access networks, markets, and resources, and this is the context in which Kasi Konversations was born.
The initiative emerged in 2021, though the idea started brewing long before Covid. For me, Kasi Konversations was about contributing in a small but meaningful way to the East London entrepreneurial space.
Since I was fortunate enough to have people open doors for me, guide and support me, it felt like a chance to pay that forward.
I and a handful of friends are driven by the conviction that bringing entrepreneurs and professionals together to exchange ideas, identify common challenges and chart ways forward benefits us all.
It is first of all about showing up for the next person, since we each have something to share. This is what creates the space for opportunities to arise where they are needed.
For much of the past few years, our activity has been online.
While we were disoriented and isolated by the pandemic, the format was simple: we created welcoming spaces online where real conversations could take place. These went further than sharing problems: often, as entrepreneurs, we began to see how solutions and opportunities could be unlocked collectively.
We drew strength from regular Thursday “Fireside Chats” — which often turned into heated debates — and somehow, we kept each other’s boats afloat.
But now, just as the double impact of the pandemic and load-shedding recedes, a new tidal wave is here, made up of several parts.
One of these is AI, bringing with it huge global sea-changes in the world of work, including manufacturing. Here in East London, we are already feeling the pain of that.
The bedrock of BCM’s economy for most of our lives — car making at the MBSA plant — has already shed hundreds of jobs. Goodyear has closed in the Bay. Coca-Cola SA has started downsizing. More will follow.
It’s time for Kasi Konversations to add in-person gatherings to its toolbox.
On Friday, we are hosting a meet-and-greet for entrepreneurs and professionals, friends, and interested onlookers alike.
We are a community of doers who believe conversations can turn into contracts, and contracts into community change.
Zenande Gexu, the founder and CEO of Base Beauty Bar salon in Vincent, reflected: “Kasi Konversations shows me the power of dialogue and collaboration.
“It’s not just about talking – the networks we build really matter. “As entrepreneurs, we genuinely support each other.”
Chuma Memela, part of the KK founding team and long-time close friend, shared: “My experience in Kasi Konversations has been life-changing.
“Meeting like-minded individuals who push each other to reach our potential has given us so much strength to go forward.
“I look forward to seeing this movement grow, the collaborations to come, and the impact it will have on Kasi entrepreneurs in its new phase.”
Memela is that rare hybrid: a computer nerd who likes humans. He says his two startups, Genie-yus AI and Gambuu “were born out of frustration with complex tools that do not serve real-world needs”.
He helps people adapt to online life in practical ways, from automating their admin to crafting a brand and designing a website to match.
“I’ve trained hundreds of people through hands-on workshops across the Eastern Cape.”
These are just some of the voices illustrating what Kasi Konversations is really about.
These voices tell me we do not have to wait for permission to lead. We can shape the future we want. We are busy shaping it.
I am proud of Kasi Konversations — of being part of a chance to grow while reaching out to help others grow alongside me.
Memela nailed it — it is not just a network, it is a movement.
What excites me about Friday — and beyond — is that we are coming together as young people to build something bigger than ourselves. We are saying that township voices matter.
So join us on Friday September 26 at Ekoneni Lounge in NU1, Mdantsane, from about noon onwards, as like-minded people connect, learn from one another, and lay the groundwork for future collaborations.
We’ll be celebrating how far we have come, marking the start of a new chapter in our journey, and charting a brave new way forward. Google Maps will direct you there.
