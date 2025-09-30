More than 3,000 jobs saved in Tiger Brands’ canning business exit
The factory has been taken over by a consortium led by the Ashton Fruit Producers Agricultural Co-operative
Tiger Brands has announced that Langeberg Foods will resume operations at the Ashton fruit canning factory on October 1, marking the end of a five-year struggle to secure the future of the country’s largest deciduous fruit processor...
