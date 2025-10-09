Salga warns Eskom agency deal risks eroding municipal electricity mandate
Association calls for transparent intergovernmental engagement pending release of distribution agency agreement
The SA Local Government Association (Salga) has warned Eskom’s proposed distribution agency agreement (DAA) “risks being perceived as a backdoor takeover” of municipal distribution functions because it converts an operational proposal into an intergovernmental and constitutional test. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.