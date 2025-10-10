Dr Nontembeko Somlota’s journey of faith, perseverance and community

Dr Nontembeko Somlota describes herself as a passionate and purpose-driven obstetrician and gynaecologist, but her role is a lot broader.
She is also, in her own words, a wife, mother and friend, who believes deeply that her work is most meaningful when it serves others.
“My journey has been one of faith, perseverance and community,” she said.
“I would not be where I am today without the unwavering support of my family, the grace of God and the dedication of my incredible team.
“My path began with a simple dream: to make a tangible difference in people’s lives through quality service and compassionate care.
“From the start, I learnt to embrace challenges as stepping stones.”
Her professional milestone of note was opening her own practice.
“Identifying milestones is often linked to welcoming a new life into the world ... Seeing a birth unfold before my eyes is a milestone. An achievement in itself.
“I started this business out of both necessity and calling.
“That vision, coupled with encouragement from family and friends gave me the courage to take the first step. And I was involved in the full journey from the start.”
Her biggest victory was watching the business thrive, providing employment, uplifting others, and contributing to the community by making women stronger and empowered.
Her most valuable lesson she can pass on is that humility and perseverance walk hand in hand.
Her advice to anyone starting a business is simple: start with purpose and keep your “why” close to your heart.
Surround yourself with people who believe in you and never underestimate the power of consistency.
Even the smallest steps forward add up over time.
“Key part of my vision is establishing a dedicated wellness hub for women, a space where they can receive holistic care for their physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing under one roof.
“Most importantly, I see us continuing to build a company culture rooted in compassion, excellence, and faith, one which leaves a lasting legacy in the lives we touch and sets an example of how business can be both impactful and deeply human.”
Dr Nontembeko Somlota’s journey of faith, perseverance and community
Image: CAROL WATHEN
