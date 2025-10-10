Durban port bidder’s attempt to set aside Transnet’s controversial R11bn container terminal deal fails

The Durban high court has dismissed a bid by Maersk’s APM Terminals to put a stop to Transnet’s R11bn deal with Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) for the privatisation of Durban’s Container Terminal 2 (DCT2).

While APM — a runner-up in the tender process — had secured an interdict, stopping the implementation of the tender, it then sought to “review” the process to set aside the award of the 25-year concession. The case was heard by judge Mahendra Chetty earlier this year.

On Friday he handed down his judgment, dismissing the review but ordering the parties to bear their own costs.

He said the question in the matter was whether a “slip” in the process of a contract of national importance should be reviewed and set aside at the instance of an aggrieved bidder — bearing in mind that judicial review was a discretionary remedy and it did not follow that an invalid act would be set aside.

The “slip” APM had identified was that ICTSI had not met the solvency threshold contained in the responsiveness phase of the tender. However, Chetty said it was common cause that ICTSI had the necessary financial capacity to secure investments for the development of the port. He said this was no ordinary tender but one which aimed at Transnet securing a private partner to develop and operate the port, through the DCT2, over 25 years.

“There is no dispute that DCT2 has been plagued for decades by limited operating capacity, resulting in freight backlogs and congestion. This has had a significant knock-on effect on the local economy, resulting in an increase in the costs of goods moving in and out of the country,” said Chetty.