Setting up programmes to help employees thrive

Khanya Nyilenda, born and raised in East London, is the CEO of Summernet Wellness, specialising in employee assistance programmes and corporate wellness solutions.
She has a simple philosophy — thriving employees create thriving businesses and communities.
“I have built a wellness brand that now partners with corporate clients, expanding our service mix to reach more people, and being featured in platforms that champion mental health,” Nyilenda said.
“Each moment is a reflection of faith translated into impact; proof that what starts small can touch nations.”
After completing high school, she pursued her studies while stepping into entrepreneurship.
“I didn’t wait for the right time; I simply began where I was, guided by conviction and curiosity,” she said. “After experimenting with a few ventures, I found my heartbeat in Summernet.”
She cofounded Summernet with her mother, after realising that employee wellness was often neglected in the workplace.
“Our work has since become more than a service. It’s a movement that prioritises people before profit.”
One of her greatest lessons and biggest victory was a decision to never quit.
“What I’ve learnt is that success does not visit the idle. There’s a Xhosa proverb that says iimpundu ziyavimba, meaning ‘you will never achieve anything sitting down, you must rise and pursue what you seek’.
“Wisdom has taught me that humility, integrity and emotional intelligence are the true keys of leadership. Without them, success is short-lived.”
Nyilenda’s advice for new entrepreneurs is to anchor themselves as the winds come.
Her anchor is her faith which keeps her grounded, even when things don’t go perfectly.
“But don’t isolate yourself,” she said. “Your network is your net worth. Partnerships, mentorships and collaborations are accelerators.
“Lastly, entrepreneurship requires courage. Build your social muscles, speak up, show up and step forward.”
Her business vision will be expanding across more provinces, “deepening our partnerships with both public and private sectors, and embedding wellness as a core part of workplace culture”.
“I’m deeply motivated by transformation and improvement,” Nyilenda said. “I remind myself that growth — spiritual, emotional and professional — is a privilege.
“The moment I stop growing, I stop living. Finally, when grace meets grit, history is made.”
Daily Dispatch
Setting up programmes to help employees thrive
Image: CAROL WATHEN
Khanya Nyilenda, born and raised in East London, is the CEO of Summernet Wellness, specialising in employee assistance programmes and corporate wellness solutions.
She has a simple philosophy — thriving employees create thriving businesses and communities.
“I have built a wellness brand that now partners with corporate clients, expanding our service mix to reach more people, and being featured in platforms that champion mental health,” Nyilenda said.
“Each moment is a reflection of faith translated into impact; proof that what starts small can touch nations.”
After completing high school, she pursued her studies while stepping into entrepreneurship.
“I didn’t wait for the right time; I simply began where I was, guided by conviction and curiosity,” she said. “After experimenting with a few ventures, I found my heartbeat in Summernet.”
She cofounded Summernet with her mother, after realising that employee wellness was often neglected in the workplace.
“Our work has since become more than a service. It’s a movement that prioritises people before profit.”
One of her greatest lessons and biggest victory was a decision to never quit.
“What I’ve learnt is that success does not visit the idle. There’s a Xhosa proverb that says iimpundu ziyavimba, meaning ‘you will never achieve anything sitting down, you must rise and pursue what you seek’.
“Wisdom has taught me that humility, integrity and emotional intelligence are the true keys of leadership. Without them, success is short-lived.”
Nyilenda’s advice for new entrepreneurs is to anchor themselves as the winds come.
Her anchor is her faith which keeps her grounded, even when things don’t go perfectly.
“But don’t isolate yourself,” she said. “Your network is your net worth. Partnerships, mentorships and collaborations are accelerators.
“Lastly, entrepreneurship requires courage. Build your social muscles, speak up, show up and step forward.”
Her business vision will be expanding across more provinces, “deepening our partnerships with both public and private sectors, and embedding wellness as a core part of workplace culture”.
“I’m deeply motivated by transformation and improvement,” Nyilenda said. “I remind myself that growth — spiritual, emotional and professional — is a privilege.
“The moment I stop growing, I stop living. Finally, when grace meets grit, history is made.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos