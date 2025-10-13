South African Companies Must Embrace Psychological Safety

South African businesses, especially those operating in high-risk industrial sectors, must urgently prioritise employee mental well-being.
This is not only a moral imperative but also a legal responsibility under occupational health legislation, says Muhammad Ali, Managing Director of World Wide Industrial and Systems Engineers (WWISE), a leading ISO standards and compliance consultancy.
Mental health statistics in South Africa are alarming.
A presentation made at the 2024 edition CCMA Annual Labour Conference revealed that 20% of South Africans will experience a depressive disorder at least once in their lifetime, 16.5% suffer from common mental health conditions, one in six South Africans suffer from anxiety, depression or substance-use problems and less than than 16% of sufferers receive treatment for mental illnesses.
As Nadine King, wellness clinical quality manager at Life Health Solutions, pointed out in the presentation, “despite the significant financial loss to employers and broad economy, many mental disorders fly below the radar in the workplace”.
Gallup’s “State of the Global Workplace: 2025 Report” also indicates that as much as 36% of South Africa’s workforce experience excessive daily stress.
Ali notes that while corporate South Africa is making strides, industrial sectors such as mining, manufacturing and engineering continue to lag in addressing these issues.
“The Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) and the Employment Equity Act (EEA) place clear obligations on employers to take reasonably practicable steps to protect employee wellbeing, including psychological health,” he says.
Traditionally, high-risk sectors have focused almost exclusively on physical safety, but that is now changing. Psychosocial hazards, from chronic stress and shift work to workplace bullying, are increasingly recognised as real risks to employee health.
“Some mining houses and manufacturers are beginning to integrate Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) and policies aligned to international standards such as ISO 45003.”
The standard, a globally recognised guideline on psychological health and safety in the workplace, is gaining traction among forward-thinking organisations in South Africa.
Although not yet a legal requirement, the Department of Employment and Labour has acknowledged its relevance in building mentally healthier work environments.
Ali says mental health is not simply a compliance issue but a business performance driver. Companies that prioritise psychological safety experience measurable gains in productivity, employee engagement and staff retention.
“Healthy employees are more focused, innovative, and motivated,” Ali says. “Mental health programmes reduce absenteeism, improve retention and increase job satisfaction, especially among millennials and Gen-Z employee, who demand supportive, flexible and purpose-driven workplaces.”
Ali believes the role of senior leadership is pivotal in shaping mentally healthy organisational cultures.
Leaders must act as policy enablers, role models and accountability drivers. “Executives who openly support mental health initiatives and speak about their own well-being reduce stigmas and encourage others to seek support.”
However, Ali adds that a generational divide remains. While progressive leaders increasingly value mental health, some traditionalists still see psychological challenges as a weakness – a mindset that younger talent increasingly rejects.
Despite growing awareness, challenges to implementing mental health frameworks persist, particularly the stigma around mental illness, lack of training and limited resources.
Ali recommends a critical starting point: “Train senior managers to identify and manage psychosocial risks in their teams. That one step can have a profound impact.”
WWISE encourages South African industrial players to begin aligning their operations with ISO 45003 and to embed psychological health into their existing occupational safety systems.
“Ultimately, mental health is health and it’s time we treat it with the same seriousness as physical safety.”
ISO specialist urges businesses to prioritise employee mental well-being
South African Companies Must Embrace Psychological Safety
