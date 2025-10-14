Business confidence strengthens in September, but trade headwinds linger
The business climate improved over the short-term as well as the medium-term
Business confidence ticked up again in September, with the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) Business Confidence Index (BCI) climbing to 121.1 from 120.0 in August...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.