Building a brand, one bid at a time

Auction One’s Justin Rohtbart has been in the auction business for nearly 25 years and in that time has built a business envied of many of his competitors.
Rohtbart held his first auction in 2011, after working alongside his late father at Ridealong Properties, the family business. His entrepreneurial flair later led him to open Auction One.
“For me it was never about money, but more about the challenge and proving to myself that I had the ability to operate a company successfully and build a brand.”
Rohtbart is a tenacious individual who loves to compete, thrives on positive energy and has “a never say die attitude”.
He attributes Auction One’s success to focus, discipline, constant self-improvement, and a dedicated team that competes with the biggest names in the business. Rohtbart relocated their offices to Beach Road in Nahoon — a move he says mirrors their success.
“We work with excellent professionals from attorneys, accountants, liquidators, and also sellers, purchasers, and we have forged strong relationships with other business owners.
“Launching our franchise programme in George, which covers the entire Garden Route, was a big win for us. As was, and is, employing more folk, which on its own gives a business owner great satisfaction.”
Rohtbart said of the many lessons the industry has taught him, the ones that resonated were: “You are never bigger than the game. Stay humble and serve people. When you do something, do it to the best of your ability. Reputation and integrity are more important than any pay cheque.”
Things that he passes on to new employees are: “There is no easy road to success. You will learn to sacrifice unimportant things.
“Hold family values high and honour friendships. Learn to focus, stay focused, and avoid distractions.
“Cultivate discipline, dedication, and loads of determination.
“Be fair. Stay in touch with all aspects of your business.
“You are captain of the ship so never leave the steering wheel for too long.”
Rohtbart said business had become his first choice sport: “It’s a lot of fun.”
His ambition now is to grow the brand further and expand into markets where Auction One could be of value to property sellers.
