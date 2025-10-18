Building big success from small beginnings

Dennis Collins is a self-confessed entrepreneur who began his business career at a young age. After school and during holidays, he went door-to-door selling a cleaning product, earning R2 per bottle sold — and, as he recalls, “never needing pocket money again”.
“After passing my junior certificate exams at Selborne College, I registered as an apprentice diesel mechanic and qualified in 1972. However, my entrepreneurial spirit remained strong. After working hours, I sold vacuum cleaners door-to-door at night, earning R40 commission per machine sold. It soon dawned on me that I would make more selling vacuum cleaners than as a qualified diesel mechanic and I was soon lost to the world of cars and trucks.”
That experience led him to an unexpected opportunity: selling diamonds and jewellery directly to the public. In 1976, he opened his first jewellery business at Vincent Park Centre, later expanding to Hemingways Mall.
“As a result of a poor academic career, I felt a strong desire to be able to financially support my family. That motivation pushed me to work harder and make the most of every opportunity that came my way.”
He has learnt that business honesty and transparency are essential. Integrity and trust, he said, were the foundations of long-term success. “And above all, never give up. Staying motivated, especially during difficult times, is not always easy, but it is absolutely essential if you want to succeed.”
His advice to budding entrepreneurs: before plunging your life’s savings or borrowing money for a new venture, first investigate every aspect of what you hope to achieve.
“Seek advice from experienced and successful businesspeople, but don’t act on casual advice from well-meaning but uninformed friends or relatives.
“My goals and ambitions are to help people and organisations close to my heart, while continuing to grow personally and professionally. I also believe in keeping up with modern business trends — because doing business today in the same way as last year means you’re still living in the ‘horse and buggy days’ of business.
“My unwavering trust in my God, coupled with my amazing family have been pivotal throughout my business journey. Their love, faith, and encouragement helped me persevere through every challenge and to celebrate every success.”
Daily Dispatch
Building big success from small beginnings
Image: SUPPLIED
Dennis Collins is a self-confessed entrepreneur who began his business career at a young age. After school and during holidays, he went door-to-door selling a cleaning product, earning R2 per bottle sold — and, as he recalls, “never needing pocket money again”.
“After passing my junior certificate exams at Selborne College, I registered as an apprentice diesel mechanic and qualified in 1972. However, my entrepreneurial spirit remained strong. After working hours, I sold vacuum cleaners door-to-door at night, earning R40 commission per machine sold. It soon dawned on me that I would make more selling vacuum cleaners than as a qualified diesel mechanic and I was soon lost to the world of cars and trucks.”
That experience led him to an unexpected opportunity: selling diamonds and jewellery directly to the public. In 1976, he opened his first jewellery business at Vincent Park Centre, later expanding to Hemingways Mall.
“As a result of a poor academic career, I felt a strong desire to be able to financially support my family. That motivation pushed me to work harder and make the most of every opportunity that came my way.”
He has learnt that business honesty and transparency are essential. Integrity and trust, he said, were the foundations of long-term success. “And above all, never give up. Staying motivated, especially during difficult times, is not always easy, but it is absolutely essential if you want to succeed.”
His advice to budding entrepreneurs: before plunging your life’s savings or borrowing money for a new venture, first investigate every aspect of what you hope to achieve.
“Seek advice from experienced and successful businesspeople, but don’t act on casual advice from well-meaning but uninformed friends or relatives.
“My goals and ambitions are to help people and organisations close to my heart, while continuing to grow personally and professionally. I also believe in keeping up with modern business trends — because doing business today in the same way as last year means you’re still living in the ‘horse and buggy days’ of business.
“My unwavering trust in my God, coupled with my amazing family have been pivotal throughout my business journey. Their love, faith, and encouragement helped me persevere through every challenge and to celebrate every success.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos