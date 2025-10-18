Michael Wagner says he didn’t have the advantage of a stable family or tertiary education, so his journey has been about making the best of every circumstance.
Daily Dispatch
Faith and hard work at the heart of Wagner’s success
Michael Wagner says he didn’t have the advantage of a stable family or tertiary education, so his journey has been about making the best of every circumstance.
“I took opportunities as they arose. I went to Austria after school, met my Dad for the first time. I got a job loading bags onto a conveyor belt and learnt German. It taught me how to work hard. I was soon managing the packaging floor.”
He went on to study through a Bible college and later taught there before working for Nato in the Balkans.
Wagner came back to Africa in 2007, starting over as a departmental manager at Woolworths and then joined Foschini Group as an area manager.
“It was in 2024, I decided to take 20 years of experience in varied roles to purchase Hedley Quick, which I still own. It’s so hard to say what my biggest victory was. I think there were multiple small victories, and every step was something that I had to work towards. Even buying Hedley Quick came after years of research thinking about it.”
He says his most valuable lesson has been to value employees. Having started at the bottom in Austria, he gained a deep appreciation for the daily challenges workers face.
“I embraced the need for integrity, being what you claim to be and doing what you say you will do. Finally, the importance of understanding customers. Putting yourself in their shoes every day and looking for ways to ‘make their day'.
His advice to entrepreneurs is straightforward: “Know yourself. You must have been tried and tested before you can put your life and money behind something. What are your strengths and weaknesses, and do you have a clean plan of how these will make your business work.”
Wagner says his goal is to keep positioning his business to meet the needs of customers, while holding fast to the values that have long defined it.
“What drives and motivates me is God’s call on my life, to be faithful with what he has committed to me, knowing that he is the one that I am ultimately accountable to.”
Daily Dispatch
