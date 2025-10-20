Doctor is guided by love and science

Dr Shiksha Gallow is globally recognised as a pioneer in the field of medical cannabis and integrative healthcare.
But deep down, she said, she’s a healer guided by love, science, and the belief that true
“My journey began in East London ten years ago when I set up my own business. Moving on I founded the Holistic Integrative Healing Institute (HIHI) where modern medicine meets ancient wisdom.
"My five year vision: global growth, building bridges between science and holistic healing.
"I work with teams and researchers in Brazil, Germany, USA and the United Kingdom.
"It extend s my works’ reach, bringing integrative, evidence-based medicine to more communities worldwide.
"In five years I want to see several HIHI as global leaders in medical cannabis research.
“On the research front I am committed to advancing studies that meet the highest international standards of scientific excellence, the kind of ground breaking work that contributes to the level of Nobel Prize–worthy innovation.
"Passion for life and healing drives her, enabling her to wake up each day with a deep sense of purpose, to make a positive difference to humanity through compassion, science, and education.
“Healing others is not just my profession; it’s my calling.
"I am also deeply driven by the desire to empower women to show that it’s possible to lead with both strength and empathy, to build a successful enterprise while staying true to your purpose and heart.
"Leadership, for me, is about inspiring and motivating others to step into their own potential, whether it’s mentoring young doctors, uplifting patients, or collaborating with global experts.
"I find joy in creating spaces where others can rise and shine.”
Looking to the future her vision is global.
She will collaborate with like-minded professionals in Costa Rica, Thailand, and soon Australia.
She wants to share East London’s holistic healing philosophy with the world.
Academically she holds doctorates in Medicine and Business Leadership as well as three Master’s degrees (MBA, MPH, MMedSci), among many others.
“My next step is preparing to export my products into the German market, continuing my mission to share Africa’s rich healing traditions with the world.”
