Sambra warns motorists against risky insurance payouts
Association urges car owners to undertake proper repairs to avoid financial and safety risks
The SA Motor Body Repairs Association (Sambra) has warned motorists not to be tempted by quick cash payouts from insurers after an accident, saying the short-term relief could lead to long-term financial and safety risks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.