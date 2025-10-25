Building success through hard work, passion and purpose

Claire Barnes she had humble beginnings but worked through them and today leads a respected business.
Her secrets to success were, and still are, defined by resilience, integrity and an unwavering work ethic.
“I grew up with the values of discipline and financial responsibility, and learned early on that success comes from hard work and perseverance.”
Her professional path began in 1996 at Metropolitan Life, where a chance encounter with her future business partner led to her first position at Halcyon, as a claims clerk.
With dedication and empathy, she supported clients through difficult times, a value that remains central to Halcyon today.
She studied and passed a degree and earned an Insurance Fellowship, the latter helping her steer Halcyon through major challenges, including the COVID-19 crisis.
Claire’s business drive from a young age taught to be self-sufficient as did multiple jobs, from waitressing to teaching and then insurance.
Client and genuine care for people set her apart, laying foundations for a business built on trust and compassion.
Guiding clients, staff and stakeholders through the uncertainty of COVID-19 was a defining moment; typified by leadership and empathy as she helped others navigate personal and financial challenges.
The death of her business partner forced her to overcome grief which needed immense strength, courage, and commitment, qualities that continue to define her leadership today.
“Perseverance and consistency is the key to long-term success, because ‘What you put in is what you get out'."
Adaptability and growth, personal and professional, guide her.
She encourages colleagues not to focus on money, but on putting customers first.
Success follows serving with integrity, she said, but equally important is nurturing the team’s growth, because when her people thrive, the business thrives.
Looking ahead, Halcyon is exploring AI’s role in improving efficiency while maintaining the personal client relationships that have been key to the company’s success.
Halcyon is also expanding its footprint into other South African regions, with a strong focus on ensuring that growth remains both value-driven and sustainable.
“Our customer is at the centre of everything we do,” she emphasises.
Building success through hard work, passion and purpose
Image: SUPPLIED
