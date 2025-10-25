The joy of opening a successful mother-and-son business

When Hanlie Bassingthwaighte moved to East London in 1981, she could not have imagined the entrepreneurial journey that awaited her.
“My real business journey kicked off in 1989 when I was thrown in at the deep end and had to run my family’s overnight delivery company, Road Express,” she recalls.
“It was a tumultuous time in the country, with uprisings and strikes, so I often personally had to drive a truck to the Transkei with urgent deliveries.”
Over the next five years, she managed a fleet of 18 trucks and a team of about 35 people.
“It taught me priceless lessons: resilience, hard work, and fearlessness. It wasn’t easy, balancing a demanding business in a male-dominated world while raising four young children.”
By 1995, she stepped into the world of real estate as the principal agent and co-owner of the Pam Golding Properties franchise in the region.
“The business thrived and I’m proud to say it became one of the top agencies in the Eastern Cape.
“For the next 23 years we won many awards.”
In 2018, after receiving an attractive offer for the business, she decided it might be time for her to scale — and sold.
But slowing down didn't last long. In April 2023, she co-founded the Bass Property Group with her son, who was working alongside her in a partnership since 2017. Together, they built a fantastic team of seven agents and three support staff, closing numerous successful sales.
Their entrepreneurial energy extends beyond business. They also established the Blooms and Brushstrokes Festival, which celebrates East London's creative community. Now in its third year, the upcoming event on November 8-9 will showcase 12 of the city's finest homes transformed into galleries featuring local artists and ceramicists
“All ticket sales are donated to nonprofit organisations and in 2024 it raised R360,000.”
She said: “Starting a new company with Joshua is more than just building a business; it’s about creating something meaningful and lasting as a family. It’s a reward unlike any other to build a future that will create a legacy.
“Our goal is to grow our business by partnering with like-minded people who share our values and commitment to quality. We’re looking to expand by opening new branches and building a strong network with the right team and a shared vision.”
Daily Dispatch
The joy of opening a successful mother-and-son business
Image: SUPPLIED
When Hanlie Bassingthwaighte moved to East London in 1981, she could not have imagined the entrepreneurial journey that awaited her.
“My real business journey kicked off in 1989 when I was thrown in at the deep end and had to run my family’s overnight delivery company, Road Express,” she recalls.
“It was a tumultuous time in the country, with uprisings and strikes, so I often personally had to drive a truck to the Transkei with urgent deliveries.”
Over the next five years, she managed a fleet of 18 trucks and a team of about 35 people.
“It taught me priceless lessons: resilience, hard work, and fearlessness. It wasn’t easy, balancing a demanding business in a male-dominated world while raising four young children.”
By 1995, she stepped into the world of real estate as the principal agent and co-owner of the Pam Golding Properties franchise in the region.
“The business thrived and I’m proud to say it became one of the top agencies in the Eastern Cape.
“For the next 23 years we won many awards.”
In 2018, after receiving an attractive offer for the business, she decided it might be time for her to scale — and sold.
But slowing down didn't last long. In April 2023, she co-founded the Bass Property Group with her son, who was working alongside her in a partnership since 2017. Together, they built a fantastic team of seven agents and three support staff, closing numerous successful sales.
Their entrepreneurial energy extends beyond business. They also established the Blooms and Brushstrokes Festival, which celebrates East London's creative community. Now in its third year, the upcoming event on November 8-9 will showcase 12 of the city's finest homes transformed into galleries featuring local artists and ceramicists
“All ticket sales are donated to nonprofit organisations and in 2024 it raised R360,000.”
She said: “Starting a new company with Joshua is more than just building a business; it’s about creating something meaningful and lasting as a family. It’s a reward unlike any other to build a future that will create a legacy.
“Our goal is to grow our business by partnering with like-minded people who share our values and commitment to quality. We’re looking to expand by opening new branches and building a strong network with the right team and a shared vision.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos