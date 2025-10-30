Changemakers come up with a question that needs an answer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s no telling what can be set in motion when a few highly motivated people in a room start spitballing, and then they start building on each others’ riffs, and then suddenly there is fire in everyone’s eyes and the fish are jumping.

A Global Leadership Summit meeting and Changemakers breakfast, held in East London last weekend, was a bit like that.

The concept was the brainchild of GLS members Lorraine Govender, who worked with shipping and receiving vehicles, and Peter Gregersen, GM at the Blue Lagoon hotel in Blue Bend.

“The Changemaker event was really well received, with about 70 people attending,” she said.

“Probably a lot to do with who was on the panel.”

The three eminent figures in EL’s business circles, ready to bite down hard on the most challenging problems and solutions to East London’s business concerns, were:

• Prof Jonathan “Johnny” Goldberg, founder and current chair of Global Business Solutions SA.

He is an entrepreneur and investor with 30 years of guiding client organisations toward sustainable success.

• Lizelle Maurice, executive director of the Border-Kei Chamber of Business (BKCOB), is an award-winning entrepreneur, connector of people and global influencer.

The chamber’s first woman CEO, who chaired the Business Women’s Association of SA before that, has a forthright, no-holds-barred style that pops on a panel.

• Dr Sisa Ngebulana is a visionary property entrepreneur who launched the Billion Group and Rebosis.

His vision, courage and commitment has resulted in several multimillion-rand developments, including East London’s Hemingways mall.

Ngebulana remarked that often it takes a challenge to bring out the best of a person’s abilities.

Goldberg followed with: “One problem in East London is that employers battle to attract talent.

“We don’t market the city as a place to set up a business.

“It’s the best place in the world to live but we don’t sell it.

“We should have the safest and cleanest city in SA but we don’t.

“Cleaning it would put us on the right track.

“I’m not talking about huge companies here — a lot of small companies can be better than one big one.”

Ngebulana said fixing services is crucial: “Water must flow, sewers must operate, street lights must come on, potholes must be fixed.

“Then migrate to making business in the city easier — starting with getting rid of red tape.

“Make the journey transparent so everyone in the city knows where we are heading.”

Goldberg cited legendary Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, one of the globe’s most successful entrepreneurs.

“He says you have to give the best of yourself because it is very difficult persuading other people to give the best of themselves if you don’t.

“We should start a WhatsApp group of people like that — like those in this room, who want to get involved.”

Ngebulana recalled that in the late 1990s he planned a golf estate on 600ha, which he owned, that bordered the river opposite Gonubie.

It took five years to get the EIA passed.

“It was simply too long. People objected to everything and anything. We still have the land sitting there.

“We have citizens who simply don’t buy into progress.

“We need a broad package that can attract companies here,“ he said, adding that a high literacy rate because of the city’s excellent schools could mean call centres were a feasible avenue.

”We need the city to look forward.”

And then Goldberg posed a show-stopper of a question.

“Why doesn’t the private sector put forward proposals for a huge solar plant on vacant government land around the city?

“It could power the whole city and surrounding suburbs,” he said.

Why not indeed?